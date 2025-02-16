Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 470,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 29.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,659,000 after acquiring an additional 380,888 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Welltower by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,477,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,649,000 after acquiring an additional 324,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $150.03 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $151.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 98.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 176.32%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

