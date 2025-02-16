Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

