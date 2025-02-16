Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Up 17.6% – Should You Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 1,147,598 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 413% from the average daily volume of 223,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.
Power Metals Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$127.06 million, a P/E ratio of -146.11 and a beta of 0.83.
Power Metals Company Profile
Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.
