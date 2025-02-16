PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $140.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.15.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 24.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 156.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $110.20 and a twelve month high of $145.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.47.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

