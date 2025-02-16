Principal Securities Inc. Has $14.89 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $203.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $122.91 and a twelve month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

