Promising Virtual Reality Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 13th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, GameStop, EPAM Systems, and Best Buy are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the development, production, or distribution of virtual reality technology and content. These stocks can include companies that create virtual reality headsets, software, simulations, and platforms, as well as those that provide services related to virtual reality experiences and applications. Investing in virtual reality stocks allows individuals to capitalize on the growing popularity and market potential of virtual reality technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $723.13. 7,488,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,360,234. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $727.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.77.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.71. 8,176,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,740,215. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.32. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GameStop stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,297,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,934. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.22 and a beta of -0.11. GameStop has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $64.83.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.28. 214,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,026. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.37.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.09. 638,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.04.

