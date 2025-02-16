Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Shares Down 18.5% – Time to Sell?

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report) fell 18.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 244,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 89,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Prosper Gold Trading Down 18.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

About Prosper Gold

(Get Free Report)

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosper Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosper Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.