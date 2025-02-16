Puff Wealth Management LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $409.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.91.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

