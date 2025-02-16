Puff Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Puff Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Puff Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,331 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,732.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,748,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,660,000 after buying an additional 1,652,751 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,863,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,683,000 after buying an additional 572,639 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,490.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 576,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 540,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 534,982 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

