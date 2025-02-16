PUREfi Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,662,000 after acquiring an additional 99,604 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 984,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,591,000 after acquiring an additional 233,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 424,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,294,000 after acquiring an additional 241,840 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Essent Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Essent Group Stock Performance

ESNT opened at $56.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $65.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

