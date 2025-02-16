PUREfi Wealth LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $40,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $423.15 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.58 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $477.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

