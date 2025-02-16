PZ Cussons plc (OTC:PZCUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

PZ Cussons plc (OTC:PZCUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0302 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.
PZ Cussons Price Performance
PZ Cussons stock opened at C$1.42 on Friday. PZ Cussons has a 1-year low of C$1.42 and a 1-year high of C$2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.97.
About PZ Cussons
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PZ Cussons
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.