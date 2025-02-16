PZ Cussons plc (OTC:PZCUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

PZ Cussons plc (OTC:PZCUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0302 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

PZ Cussons stock opened at C$1.42 on Friday. PZ Cussons has a 1-year low of C$1.42 and a 1-year high of C$2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.97.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

