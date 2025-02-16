Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Qt Group Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Qt Group Oyj stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average of $88.80. Qt Group Oyj has a 52 week low of $69.98 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Qt Group Oyj Company Profile

Further Reading

Qt Group Oyj offers cross-platform solutions for the software development lifecycle in Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. The company offers Qt Design Studio, a UI composition tool that turns design visions into functional products; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for software development; Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development; Qt Quality Assurance tool, which allows user to perform cross-technology/device GUI testing, code coverage analysis of test framework, static code analysis, and checking of the compliance of software architecture; Qt Digital Advertising Platform that enables users to create a new revenue stream for product by serving ads to interactive UI application built on the platform; and Qt Insight, an analytics solution to provide real customer insights on the usage of application or device.

