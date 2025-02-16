Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Qt Group Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of Qt Group Oyj stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average of $88.80. Qt Group Oyj has a 52 week low of $69.98 and a 52 week high of $100.00.
Qt Group Oyj Company Profile
