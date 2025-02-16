Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 10,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $230.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.44 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.77 and a 200-day moving average of $195.72.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

