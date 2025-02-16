Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $546.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $541.20 and its 200 day moving average is $505.21. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

