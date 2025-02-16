Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QLYS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

Qualys Trading Up 1.9 %

Qualys stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $119.17 and a twelve month high of $174.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 39.64% and a net margin of 28.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $1,322,774.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,900,627.84. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $209,616.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,885,415.24. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,288 shares of company stock worth $4,209,716. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Qualys by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

