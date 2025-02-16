Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $433,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,979,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,424,000 after buying an additional 145,317 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in KLA by 32,828.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,647,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,221,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,487,971,000 after acquiring an additional 93,743 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 25.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,083,684,000 after purchasing an additional 286,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 945,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,464,000 after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 1.8 %

KLAC stock opened at $750.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $609.40 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $697.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $714.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.68.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

