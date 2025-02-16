Quantum Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the quarter. Atomera makes up about 1.3% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Atomera worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atomera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Atomera by 28.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Atomera by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 46,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atomera by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera Trading Down 8.1 %

ATOM opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $175.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.38. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Atomera had a negative return on equity of 104.98% and a negative net margin of 2,773.11%.

(Free Report)

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.