Quantum Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,360 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSHA. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 81.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSHA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $334.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

