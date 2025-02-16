R. Laduane Clifton Sells 11,000 Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) CFO R. Laduane Clifton sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,697.46. This represents a 17.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $430.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZVRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $474,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $105,000. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 594.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

