Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,442 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDDT. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Reddit by 60.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 25,733 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Reddit during the third quarter worth about $2,003,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Reddit during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the third quarter worth about $341,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDDT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 18,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $2,704,885.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,214,850.06. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 19,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,841,198.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,771,740.30. The trade was a 2.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,357 shares of company stock worth $39,357,388 over the last three months.

Reddit Trading Down 4.2 %

Reddit stock opened at $196.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.28. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

