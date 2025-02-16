Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDW shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Redwire in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Redwire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Redwire from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 89,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $1,526,891.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,603,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,212,224.73. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 674,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,439,120 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Redwire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Redwire by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Redwire in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Redwire by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RDW opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.23. Redwire has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

