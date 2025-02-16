Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Comfort Systems USA stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $391.40 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.80 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $452.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,591.90. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,491.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $38,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $898,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.75.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

