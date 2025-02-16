REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AIPI opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $56.15.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $1.4485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th.

