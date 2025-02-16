Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,725 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 21,177 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of EOG Resources worth $129,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $129.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.42. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

