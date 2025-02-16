Rhumbline Advisers Has $102.58 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,249 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Airbnb worth $102,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $26,739,193.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,231,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,674,059.35. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,466,767. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,608,005 shares of company stock valued at $214,394,023 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.79.

Airbnb Trading Up 14.4 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $161.42 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.11. The company has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

