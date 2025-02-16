Rhumbline Advisers Has $86.16 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of DoorDash worth $86,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in DoorDash by 18.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 48.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 13.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after buying an additional 1,645,186 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.45.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $213.38 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $214.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of -474.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $261,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,233,117.60. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total value of $3,616,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 925,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,307,894.26. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 932,426 shares of company stock valued at $162,990,678. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

