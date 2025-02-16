Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,078 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,689,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Realty Income worth $90,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,506,000 after buying an additional 1,676,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,815,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,036,000 after buying an additional 242,786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,028,000 after purchasing an additional 463,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 765.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 301.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

