Rhumbline Advisers Sells 55,593 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,593 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Truist Financial worth $106,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $46.80 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.46%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
