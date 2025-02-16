Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Decreases Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 72,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 71.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $461,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

