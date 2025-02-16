Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $132.50 and last traded at $129.79. 231,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 373,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROOT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Root from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Root from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Root from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Root from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.00.

In other news, Director Julie Szudarek sold 2,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $192,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,238.99. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Root by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Root by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

