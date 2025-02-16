Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,700 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 561,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,923.5 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

SAXPF opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

