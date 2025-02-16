Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

