Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 188.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,615 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 684,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.65 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

