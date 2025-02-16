Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 182.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,836 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.65 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.