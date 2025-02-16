Seascape Capital Management Acquires 1,273 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. This trade represents a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

