Seascape Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Seascape Capital Management reduced its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in STERIS by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Price Performance

STERIS stock opened at $219.54 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $197.82 and a 52 week high of $248.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total transaction of $365,532.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,363.04. This represents a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

