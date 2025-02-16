Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $185.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.25 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.72 and a 200-day moving average of $171.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 115.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.10.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

