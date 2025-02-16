SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.85. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 28,505 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SemiLEDs in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 81.97% and a negative net margin of 41.41%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 377,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 5.23% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

