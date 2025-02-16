Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 298 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,175 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,927. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $7,785,781 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $172.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.13 and a 200 day moving average of $165.50. The company has a market cap of $190.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.90 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

