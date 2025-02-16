Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shimano Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMNNY opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.60. Shimano has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.65%.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

