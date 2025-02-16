Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Rises By 36.6%

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 86.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $206,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $241,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $6,191,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 764,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,736. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

BEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

