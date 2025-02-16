Short Interest in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Expands By 9.9%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,900 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 538,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 269,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock remained flat at $11.30 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 184,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s previous dividend of $0.38. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Systrade AG purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

See Also

