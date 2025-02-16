Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Increases By 44.7%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the January 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IPHA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 6,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,839. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

