Short Interest in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Drops By 18.1%

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Mannatech Stock Up 12.0 %

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $22.18 million, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

