Short Interest in NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Grows By 32.2%

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NewRiver REIT Price Performance

NewRiver REIT stock remained flat at $0.76 during trading hours on Friday. NewRiver REIT has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver’) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

