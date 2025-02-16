Short Interest in NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Grows By 32.2%

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
NewRiver REIT Price Performance
NewRiver REIT stock remained flat at $0.76 during trading hours on Friday. NewRiver REIT has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.
About NewRiver REIT
