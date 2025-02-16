Short Interest in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Drops By 32.6%

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RADCOM by 1,433.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in RADCOM by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM Price Performance

Shares of RADCOM stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 112,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,403. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $211.25 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). RADCOM had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that RADCOM will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

RDCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of RADCOM in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RDCM

RADCOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.