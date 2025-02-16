Short Interest in Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Increases By 37.4%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Sernova Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SEOVF opened at $0.14 on Friday. Sernova has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a market cap of $47.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

