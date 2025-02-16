Short Interest in Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK) Decreases By 27.4%

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP owned about 0.10% of Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF alerts:

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Stock Performance

TARK opened at $59.13 on Friday. Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $59.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Dividend Announcement

About Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Innovation ETF index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.