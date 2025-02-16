Short Interest in U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG) Grows By 42.8%

U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the January 15th total of 54,500 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

U-BX Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBXG opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. U-BX Technology has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $567.04.

U-BX Technology Company Profile

U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry in China. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers.

